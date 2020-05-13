Kerala govt releases schedule of SSLC, HSC and VHSE exams, students to be given masks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The detailed schedule of the pending SSLC, HSE and VHSE examinations was published by the state government here on Wednesday. The SSLC and VHSE examinations will begin on May 26 while the plus one and plus two examinations will begin on May 27. All the pending three SSLC examinations will be held in the afternoon -- mathematics on May 26, physics on May 27 and chemistry on May 28.

All the HSE examinations except two papers of plus one will be held in the forenoon session. On May 26, the entrepreneurship development paper of VHSE will be held. On May 27, the papers of various streams in Class XI and Class XII will be conducted. For Class XI, music, accountancy, geography, social work and Sanskrit sahitya will be held while biology, geology, Sanskrit, electronics, communicative English, statistics and Part III languages will be held for Class XII.

On May 28, economics for Class XI will be held while business studies, psychology, electronic services technology and electronic systems will be held for Class XII. On May 29 and May 30, Class XI examinations will be held in the afternoon session. The papers to be held on May 29 are physics, philosophy, English literature and sociology.

On May 30, the papers for Class XI are chemistry, Gandhian studies and anthropology. For Class XII, history, Islamic history and culture, computer application, home science and computer science will be held on May 29 in the forenoon session. On May 30, mathematics, political science and journalism will be held in the forenoon session.

The cabinet session on Wednesday also approved the time table. The government has decided to conduct examinations adhering to social distancing norms and with enough safety precautions. Schools and classrooms are being cleaned and disinfected before the examinations start.

In addition to sanitisation, the seating arrangements for the examinations will ensure a safe distance between the students. As per the decision, only two students are allowed to sit on a single bench.

All the students and invigilators will be provided with masks and they will be allowed to enter the examination hall after cleaning their hands with sanitisers. The masks will be distributed by Samagra Shiksha Kerala in association with NSS volunteers.