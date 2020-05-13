STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala govt releases schedule of SSLC, HSC and VHSE exams, students to be given masks

The schools and classrooms are being disinfected before the exams start. In addition, the seating arrangements for the exams will ensure a safe distance between the students.

Published: 13th May 2020 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The detailed schedule of the pending SSLC, HSE and VHSE examinations was published by the state government here on Wednesday. The SSLC and VHSE examinations will begin on May 26 while the plus one and plus two examinations will begin on May 27. All the pending three SSLC examinations will be held in the afternoon -- mathematics on May 26, physics on May 27 and chemistry on May 28.

All the HSE examinations except two papers of plus one will be held in the forenoon session. On May 26, the entrepreneurship development paper of VHSE will be held. On May 27, the papers of various streams in Class XI and Class XII will be conducted. For Class XI, music, accountancy, geography, social work and Sanskrit sahitya will be held while biology, geology, Sanskrit, electronics, communicative English, statistics and Part III languages will be held for Class XII.

On May 28, economics for Class XI will be held while business studies, psychology, electronic services technology and electronic systems will be held for Class XII. On May 29 and May 30, Class XI examinations will be held in the afternoon session. The papers to be held on May 29 are physics, philosophy, English literature and sociology.

On May 30, the papers for Class XI are chemistry, Gandhian studies and anthropology. For Class XII, history, Islamic history and culture, computer application, home science and computer science will be held on May 29 in the forenoon session. On May 30, mathematics, political science and journalism will be held in the forenoon session.

The cabinet session on Wednesday also approved the time table. The government has decided to conduct examinations adhering to social distancing norms and with enough safety precautions. Schools and classrooms are being cleaned and disinfected before the examinations start.

In addition to sanitisation, the seating arrangements for the examinations will ensure a safe distance between the students. As per the decision, only two students are allowed to sit on a single bench.

All the students and invigilators will be provided with masks and they will be allowed to enter the examination hall after cleaning their hands with sanitisers. The masks will be distributed by Samagra Shiksha Kerala in association with NSS volunteers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala SSLC exams HSE exams VHSE exams
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp