Kerala woman doctor dies of COVID-19 in UK, tributes pour in from all quarters

Originally from Pathanamthitta, Dr Purnima Nair lived in Stockton–on-Tees where she was practising as a GP for 15 years. She is the 10th GP in the UK to succumb to COVID-19.

Published: 13th May 2020 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Purnima Nair

Dr Purnima Nair. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Purnima Nair, 56, a Malayali general practitioner attached to the Station View Medical Centre in Bishop Auckland in the UK died of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“Purnima Nair died at North Tees Hospital this morning (12 May, 2020) after a long battle with Covid-19. She felt no pain and my father was with her in her final moments. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers,” wrote her son Varun on her Facebook page.

Dr Purnima lived in Stockton–on-Tees, a popular market town in Durham where she was practising as a GP for 15 years. She is the 10th GP in the UK to succumb to COVID-19. Her husband, Shlok Balupuri, is a senior surgeon who specializes in bariatric surgery at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

BBC News reported that Dr Purnima was on life support since March 27 after she had contracted COVID-19 two weeks earlier. She was admitted to the University Hospital of North Tees on 20 March. The report states that she did not have any other health issues.

Originally from Pathanamthitta, Dr Purnima did her schooling at the Frank Anthony Public School in Delhi and her medical studies from University College of Medical Sciences in Delhi. She had worked at Safdarjang Hospital in Delhi before moving to the UK.

Tributes have been pouring in from all quarters including her former patients, colleagues, local Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison, community members and a plethora of leaders in the UK who said she was “outstanding” and a “much loved doctor”.

‘BBC Look North’ showed a moving tribute from Sarah Westgarth, Practising Manager, Station View Medical Centre, who recalled that Dr Purnima was positive, encouraging and caring towards her patients.

“Purnima’s heart was with the NHS. It’s very, very, harsh, the reality of what COVID-19 can do to people,” recalled her colleague.

She was proud of her mother’s recipes which included ‘murukku’ and had posted a picture of it recently on her Facebook page. She had always been actively participating in fund raising activities for Parkinsons UK and other social causes.

Sources close to Dr Purnima's family told The New Indian Express that her funeral will be held in the UK, adding that they are yet to decide on the date of her burial.

  • Vishwanath Singh
    We all pray that your soul may rest in peace.
    22 hours ago reply
