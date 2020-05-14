STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As number of returnees increase, Kerala switches to new testing strategy

Bringing a major change to its Covid-19 testing strategy, the Health Department has decided to implement RT-PCR pooled sample testing.

Published: 14th May 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

Representational image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bringing a major change to its Covid-19 testing strategy, the Health Department has decided to implement RT-PCR pooled sample testing. This will help the state get faster results and achieve optimal use of resources. According to the department, such a strategy will help it screen more people for Covid-19 at a time when more Keralites are returning home from abroad and other states. 

The state decided to switch to the new strategy based on a recommendation from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). “Pooled sample testing will help laboratories screen more samples using molecular testing and is cost-effective. Considering the huge inflow of returnees, it is near impossible to test samples individually,” said a health official. 

Pooled sample testing?
A pooled testing algorithm involves the PCR screening of a specimen pool comprising multiple individual patient specimens, followed by individual testing (pool deconvolution) only if a pool screens positive. 

“Take the case of 30 households having five members each. At present, 150 individual tests will have to be conducted. But under pooled testing, samples of a family having five members will be considered as one unit and will get tested. Thus only 30 tests are needed. If any of the pooled samples test positive, each family member will be tested,” said an official of the State Public Health Lab. 

As per a directive issued by principal health secretary Rajan Khobragade on Wednesday, pooled sample testing will be carried out on those who reached Kerala by air, road or sea from May 7 and priority groups like healthcare workers, persons with high social exposure and others included as part of sentinel surveillance.

It has been mandated that each individual’s samples are to be collected individually in the modified viral transport media provided and they shall not be pooled at the point of collection. District Surveillance Officers are tasked with collection and management of samples for the testing.

