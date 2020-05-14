Committee to study ways to cut govt expenditure

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet on Wednesday decided to constitute an expert committee to recommend ways to cut expenditure of government departments, corporations and boards in view of the economic crisis arising out of Covid-19.CDS Chairperson Sunil Mani will chair the committee which will comprise of Additional Chief Secretary RK Singh, Principal Secretary Biswanath Sinha and Secretary Sanjay Kaul. Kerala Public Expenditure Review Committee secretary M Chandradas will function as the resource person of the committee.

‘Bhadratha’, a project by the Industries Department to revive Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the state has received the cabinet nod. In total, Rs 3,433 crore will be provided as part of the package. The cabinet has also decided to provide administrative sanction to the revised estimate of Rs 658 crore from KIIFB for Anakkampoyyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel road.

More decisions

Kerala Headload Workers’ Act will be amended to allow retirement benefit with retrospective effect to regular employees of Kerala Headload Workers; Welfare Fund Board, who have retired or will retired in due course.