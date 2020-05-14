STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Committee to study ways to cut govt expenditure

‘Bhadratha’, a project by the Industries Department to revive Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the state has received the cabinet nod. I

Published: 14th May 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet on Wednesday decided to constitute an expert committee to recommend ways to cut expenditure of government departments, corporations and boards in view of the economic crisis arising out of Covid-19.CDS Chairperson Sunil Mani will chair the committee which will comprise of Additional Chief Secretary RK Singh, Principal Secretary Biswanath Sinha and Secretary Sanjay Kaul. Kerala Public Expenditure Review Committee secretary M Chandradas will function as the resource person of the committee.

‘Bhadratha’, a project by the Industries Department to revive Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the state has received the cabinet nod. In total, Rs 3,433 crore will be provided as part of the package. The cabinet has also decided to provide administrative sanction to the revised estimate of Rs 658 crore from KIIFB for Anakkampoyyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel road. 

More decisions
Kerala Headload Workers’ Act will be amended to allow retirement benefit with retrospective effect to regular employees of Kerala Headload Workers; Welfare Fund Board, who have retired or will retired in due course. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp