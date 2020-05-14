STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Govt adds cess stress, takes fizz out of tipplers’ joy

10% increase in duty of basic price of beer and wine, 35% for IMFL |  Customers will have to shell C50 to C160 extra for various brands

Published: 14th May 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

liquor shops

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet meeting held on Wednesday decided to hike duty on liquor by 10 to 35 per cent per liquor case to mop up additional revenue to fight Covid-19. An ordinance would be promulgated by the state government to effect the hike in duty. Around 10 per cent duty of the basic price of beer and wine would be increased, while it would be around 35 per cent for Indian-made foreign liquor. 

Customers will have to shell out an extra amount ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 160 for various brands. The state government is planning to raise additional revenue of Rs 2,000 crore through the hike in duty of liquor if the state meets the previous year’s sales figures this year as well, according to Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.

The lockdown has impacted the revenue of the state in a big way after the closure of liquor and lottery sales apart from the huge drop in GST share. This has forced the state government to hike the duty on liquor, said the state in a briefing in the evening. However, the cabinet meeting did not taken a decision on opening of liquor outlets in the state.

The Bevco is in consultation with Kerala Startup Mission for developing an App for introducing virtual queue system in liquor outlets, which is expected to be finalised in a couple of days. So the opening of the liquor outlets would be in line with the launching of the App. 

Further, the state government is planning to bring an amendment to Kerala Abkari Act in order to allow parcel of liquor from bars. The token system or the virtual queue to be introduced for liquor sale would be applicable to bars as well in the beginning. 

Bevco in consultation with Startup Mission
The Bevco is in consultation with Kerala Startup Mission for developing an app for introducing virtual queue system in liquor outlets, which is expected to be finalised in a couple of days.

duty At present

212% on IMFL

202% on cheap IMFL

102% on beer

80% on foreign-made foreign liquor

Amendment on cards 
The govt is planning to amend the Kerala Abkari Act to allow parcel of liquor from bars

Further other taxes, including excise duty, are slapped on liquor, other than the state duty

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp