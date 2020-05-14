STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HSE valuation begins amid low teacher strength, protests

Valuation camps for Higher Secondary Education examinations began on Wednesday amid protests by a section of teachers.

Higher Secondary evaluation that began at Government Boys Model HSS at Thycaud in T’Puram on Wednesday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Valuation camps for Higher Secondary Education examinations began on Wednesday amid protests by a section of teachers. Only 23 per cent of the designated 33 per cent teachers attended the evaluation camps held across 88 centres in the state. Lack of transportation and the ongoing protests by two opposition-led teachers’ associations resulted in the fall in attendance.  

In Kozhikode alone, only 89 of the 300 teachers showed up for valuation. However, full attendance was registered at Thrissur, Palakkad and Alappuzha. Statistics with teachers’ organisations reveal, of the 60 per cent of HSS teachers who are women, only 10 per cent have their own vehicles, while majority are dependent on public transport. 

Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers Union (KHSTU) and the Aided  Higher Secondary School Teachers Association (AHSSTA) which boycotted the valuation demanded the General Education Department to postpone the valuation to a later date in view of the lockdown.

“Despite the start of the valuation camps, the government has not arranged transportation for the teachers, especially women. This is why we opposed the move though the duration of evaluation was reduced. In fact, we have urged the government to postpone the valuation to next week in view of the possibility that public transportation may be allowed,” said O Shoukathali, General Secretary, KHSTU.

However, SS Vivekanandan, joint director, HSE ( Examination Wing) told TNIE the absence of a section of teachers has not affected the valuation process. He also denied a high drop in attendance of evaluators at the camps. 

