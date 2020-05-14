Kerala nurse takes Covid test to get son back

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “If you want your son, you have to clear Covid test.” It was the most baffling moment faced by Shyla, 45, a nurse working in Saudi Arabia who had come after a two-year-wait to meet her young son in his father’s custody. For someone who had attended to patients contracted by the virus, the Thodupuzha native did not find it too big a hurdle to clear. But her struggle did not end there and she had to approach the High Court to gain custody of her five-year-old. Finally, she got custody of her son Tuesday, which coincidentally happened to be the International Nurses Day.

While granting the boy’s custody for 15 days, the court observed: “The thirst of a mother to see the child after a long while is quite imaginable.” Shyla’s plea was considered through videoconferencing by a division bench comprising two women judges — Justice Anu Sivaraman and Justice M R Anitha. It was granted on the same day.

Shyla reached Kerala from Saudi Arabia on March 7 and, eager to see her son, approached the family court but things turned worse. Coronavirus started spreading and a national lockdown followed. Her plea was rejected as she had not undergone Covid testing on her return from abroad, something which the child’s father highlighted to oppose her plea.

He said Shyla violated the quarantine rules and the handover posed a danger to the life of the boy at a time when Covid cases were being reported in her Idukki district. The family court rejected her plea taking into account the pandemic situation and lockdown, forcing Shyla to approach the High Court.

Mom promises video call between son and father

“Shyla underwent Covid testing for getting custody of her son. The result, which came out on May 8, was negative and the certificate issued from the district hospital in Thodupuzha was produced before the court,” said her advocate George Mathew Karamayil.The father countered the plea by claiming that counselling has to be done through the Family Court, Thodupuzha, before giving custody of the child.

The bench held that it did not think the counselling was necessary since she is the boy’s mother. “As and when the son joins with mother, he will normally be quite comfortable. The request made by the father that once in a week he should be given a chance to visit the son need not be considered in view of the pandemic situation,” the court observed. Shyla, however, promised that she would make arrangements for her son to speak to the father through video call.