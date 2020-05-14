STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Monsoon may arrive a week early

The formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has made favourable conditions for an early onset of monsoon in Kerala.

Published: 14th May 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has made favourable conditions for an early onset of monsoon in Kerala. Meteorologists say that the low pressure area is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm within two days and, under its influence, the monsoon may hit Kerala coast by May 26.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low pressure area has formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over central Bay of Bengal on May 15 and intensify into a cyclonic storm on May 16. It may move initially northwestwards and then re-curve northeastwards.

“The monsoon was expected to reach Andaman by May 22. However, the depression over Bay of Bengal can advance the monsoon surge, which is now expected to land at Andaman by May 15 or 16. Normally the monsoon hits Kerala coast 10 days after reaching Andaman. So we can expect the onset of monsoon by May 26 in Kerala,” said Cusat Department of Atmospheric Science assistant professor Abhilash S.

“The IMD had forecast that monsoon may hit Kerala coast by June 1. However, the intensification of the low pressure area over Bay of Bengal can help advance the monsoon surge. A depression over Bay of Bengal ahead of the onset of monsoon is always favourable for Kerala. If the depression is over Arabian Sea, it will adversely affect the arrival of monsoon.

Kerala has been receiving intermittent summer rains from April first week onwards. This has helped keep the temperature at bay. Chances of summer rains adversely affecting the performance of monsoon are low. The driving force for monsoon is the hot conditions prevailing in North and Central India,” said IMD former director S Sudevan.Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast moderate to isolated heavy rainfall across Kerala till May 17.

When the rains came

May 11, 1918 Earliest onset of monsoon over Kerala

June 18, 1972 Delayed onset of monsoon over Kerala

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
monsoon Kerala
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp