STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Survey shocker: Why online classes won’t reach 2.6 L students

The startling numbers were revealed on Wednesday when the department completed its week-long ‘quick survey’ to assess the benefit of the online classes.

Published: 14th May 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

online class

Image for representational purpose only

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The state government’s plans to start online sessions for schools students has suffered a setback with an official survey by the education department finding that around 2.61 lakh students do not have computers, smartphones, TVs or internet connection to access lessons from home. The number of government and government-aided school students without the “digital equipment” may look small in percentage terms (6.1 per cent of 43 lakh students), but this, in effect, means the department will have to provide worksheets so that they can catch up with their digitally-equipped classmates. Online classes are expected to begin in the first week of June.

The startling numbers were revealed on Wednesday when the department completed its week-long ‘quick survey’ to assess the benefit of the online classes. “Due to the uncertainty about school reopening, Education Minister C Raveendranath decided to start online classes from the first week of June. However, our main concern was the lack of facilities for students to access online classes,” said Samagra Shiksha state project director A P Kuttikrishnan. 

As per the survey, Wayanad has the highest number of students (16 per cent) without facilities to attend online classes, followed by Palakkad, Idukki and Malappuram. “Students in tribal belts and coastal areas of the state are the worst affected. Many children in Wayanad, Idukki, and Palakkad do not have access to the modern education system. A policy decision from the government is essential to resolve such a situation,” said Kuttikrishnan. 

“The online classes will be conducted through the government’s Victory education channel, Samagra portal, and YouTube channel,” he said.Career consultant B S Warrier said a better solution would be to help students from poor families. “If NGOs, local bodies, and private companies can allocate funds, these 2.6 lakh students can also join classes along with their schoolmates. In fact, online learning facilities can be arranged at their nearest school as well,” he said.

student strength
Total students: 69 lakh
Students in govt and govt-aided schools: 43 lakh
Students without modern edu tools: 2.61 lakh

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
online classes Kerala
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp