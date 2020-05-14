Survey shocker: Why online classes won’t reach 2.6 L students

Anilkumar T By

KOCHI: The state government’s plans to start online sessions for schools students has suffered a setback with an official survey by the education department finding that around 2.61 lakh students do not have computers, smartphones, TVs or internet connection to access lessons from home. The number of government and government-aided school students without the “digital equipment” may look small in percentage terms (6.1 per cent of 43 lakh students), but this, in effect, means the department will have to provide worksheets so that they can catch up with their digitally-equipped classmates. Online classes are expected to begin in the first week of June.

The startling numbers were revealed on Wednesday when the department completed its week-long ‘quick survey’ to assess the benefit of the online classes. “Due to the uncertainty about school reopening, Education Minister C Raveendranath decided to start online classes from the first week of June. However, our main concern was the lack of facilities for students to access online classes,” said Samagra Shiksha state project director A P Kuttikrishnan.

As per the survey, Wayanad has the highest number of students (16 per cent) without facilities to attend online classes, followed by Palakkad, Idukki and Malappuram. “Students in tribal belts and coastal areas of the state are the worst affected. Many children in Wayanad, Idukki, and Palakkad do not have access to the modern education system. A policy decision from the government is essential to resolve such a situation,” said Kuttikrishnan.

“The online classes will be conducted through the government’s Victory education channel, Samagra portal, and YouTube channel,” he said.Career consultant B S Warrier said a better solution would be to help students from poor families. “If NGOs, local bodies, and private companies can allocate funds, these 2.6 lakh students can also join classes along with their schoolmates. In fact, online learning facilities can be arranged at their nearest school as well,” he said.

