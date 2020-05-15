All 301 Bevco outlets to be opened shortly

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All the 301 outlets of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation and Consumerfed in the state will be opened. The date will be announced shortly, said Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan.

The process of opening the outlets would be speeded up. There would be special retail counter at bars to sell liquor at Bevco prices. All safety measures would be taken at outlets and the counters. However, clubs having liquor licence are not allowed to open. Arrangements were made for introducing online booking, but payments should be made at respective counters, he said.