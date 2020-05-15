Child sexual abuse in Thiruvananthapuram alarming, kids unsafe even in their homes

Shan AS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of cases in the district involving sexual abuse of minor girls by friends, neighbours and relatives continues to be alarming, according to the annual report released by Childline, a leading NGO fighting crimes against children.

Of the 174 cases of child sexual abuse reported to Childline, 138 are girls while the remaining are boys.

Fr P D Thomas, director of Childline, said the findings are a matter of serious concern. "Many culprits first befriend the girls and then use the relationship to exploit them. It has become more rampant and the authorities need to take necessary measures to deal with it," he said.

The children faced the highest level of threat from their dear ones and neighbours, the report pointed out. In 52 cases, the culprits were those who resided in the neighbourhood. As many as 12 biological parents and eight step parents were also found to have abused kids. Teachers/PTA members also found their way into the 'hall of shame', with 14 of them accused of the offence.

The report also highlighted the fact that kids are unsafe even in their homes. About 65 incidents of abuse occurred at the houses of the victims. The report also said that 51 instances of abuse took place at the culprits' residence which showed that most of the abusers were known to the victims and could have misused their proximity.

However, compared to the 191 cases last year there has been a slight dip in the number of abuse cases reported to Childline this year. But it would be premature to see it as a silver lining since the police are yet to release their annual data on the topic.

"Last year the police had reported 209 cases. This year their data is not yet out. But going by the previous years, it can be assumed that they might have registered 15-25 cases more than us. But till that data is released we cannot say that child sexual abuse cases have come down in the district," Fr Thomas said.