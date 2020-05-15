STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Child sexual abuse in Thiruvananthapuram alarming, kids unsafe even in their homes

Of the 174 cases of child sexual abuse reported to Childline, 138 are girls while the remaining are boys. The children faced the highest level of threat from their dear ones and neighbours.

Published: 15th May 2020 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

child abuse, child safety

For representational purposes

By Shan AS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of cases in the district involving sexual abuse of minor girls by friends, neighbours and relatives continues to be alarming, according to the annual report released by Childline, a leading NGO fighting crimes against children.

Of the 174 cases of child sexual abuse reported to Childline, 138 are girls while the remaining are boys.

Fr P D Thomas, director of Childline, said the findings are a matter of serious concern. "Many culprits first befriend the girls and then use the relationship to exploit them. It has become more rampant and the authorities need to take necessary measures to deal with it," he said.

The children faced the highest level of threat from their dear ones and neighbours, the report pointed out. In 52 cases, the culprits were those who resided in the neighbourhood. As many as 12 biological parents and eight step parents were also found to have abused kids. Teachers/PTA members also found their way into the 'hall of shame', with 14 of them accused of the offence.

The report also highlighted the fact that kids are unsafe even in their homes. About 65 incidents of abuse occurred at the houses of the victims. The report also said that 51 instances of abuse took place at the culprits' residence which showed that most of the abusers were known to the victims and could have misused their proximity.

However, compared to the 191 cases last year there has been a slight dip in the number of abuse cases reported to Childline this year. But it would be premature to see it as a silver lining since the police are yet to release their annual data on the topic.

"Last year the police had reported 209 cases. This year their data is not yet out. But going by the previous years, it can be assumed that they might have registered 15-25 cases more than us. But till that data is released we cannot say that child sexual abuse cases have come down in the district," Fr Thomas said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Child sexual abuse Thiruvananthapuram Childline
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp