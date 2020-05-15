STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala High Court to hear on May 18 fresh plea over Aarogya Setu app

The court had also asked the Centre whether it can guarantee that the information of the users will not be misused.

India's Own Coronavirus Tracking App, Arogya Setu App

India's Own Coronavirus Tracking App, Aarogya Setu App (Photo| Google Play STore)

By ANI

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Friday posted to May 18 hearing on a petition challenging the Central government's decision to mandate the use of Aarogya Setu app for all public and private sector employees returning to work amid the COVID-19 crisis.

A bench of Justice Anu Sivaraman and Justice MR Anitha said that the court has already sought a statement from the Central government on these aspects on an earlier plea, and those matters are posted for further hearing on May 18.

Advocate SK Adhithyan, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the terms and conditions of the Aarogya Setu app state that the Government of India does not give any warranty or representation that the app is effective in tracing a COVID-19 contact.

The terms and conditions allow the Central government to change the terms of service anytime, and the person who had given his consent earlier will be forced to follow it, Adhithyan said.

Kerala High Court had earlier refused to issue any interim orders on another plea challenging the mandatory use of Aarogya Setu app and sought a statement from the Central government on the privacy safeguards of the application.

