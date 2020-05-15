STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Southwest monsoon likely to set in over Kerala on June 5

The monsoon is expected to hit the southern state by June 5, four days after its normal onset date.

Published: 15th May 2020 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Moments like these have been few and far between in the city this monsoon.

Representational image (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast the southwest monsoon is likely to be slightly delayed over Kerala as compared to the normal date of onset of June 1.  The monsoon onset over Kerala this year is likely to be on 5th June with an error margin of four days. The model has a built-in error margin of four days - a June 5 onset can mean any day from June 1-9. Normally, southwest monsoon sets over Kerala on 1st June with a standard deviation of about 7 days.

According to IMD, initial monsoon rains are experienced over the south Andaman Sea and the monsoon winds then advance north-westwards across the Bay of Bengal. As per the new normal dates of monsoon onset/progress, the southwest monsoon advances over the Andaman Sea around 22nd May. At present, a well-marked low-pressure area lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighborhood.

It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region during the next 12 hours and further intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over central parts of south Bay of Bengal by Saturday evening. Associated with this event, conditions are likely to become favorable for the advance of Southwest Monsoon into the Andaman Sea, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, during the next 48 hours. Generally, the monsoon reaches Kerala within 10 days of reaching the Andamans.

However, the private weather agency Skymet has predicted that the onset date of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala this year is expected on 28th May with an error margin of +/- 2 days. Another weather agency, Weather Channel, forecast the monsoon onset date is likely to be on May 31, a day ahead of the normal onset of monsoon over Kerala.

Forecast verification for the recent 5 years (2015-2019) is given in the table below.

Year                       Actual Onset Date           Forecast Onset Date

2015                      5th June                               30th May

2016                      8th June                               7th June

2017                      30th May                             30th May

2018                      29th May                             29th May

2019                      8th June                               6th June

TAGS
IMD Kerala rains Monsoon prediction Kerala monsoon Rains India
