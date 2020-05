By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: School admissions for the 2020-21 academic year will begin on May 18, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Admissions can be either carried out online or directly in schools, following social distancing norms.

Meanwhile, CBSE-affiliated schools have also decided to begin admissions from May 18. According to the Council of CBSE Schools, Kerala, admissions for the new academic year can be done either online or directly at the school.