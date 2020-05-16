STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

11 new cases in Kerala, over 55,000 under observation

Four people were discharged, including an 81-year-old man from Kannur, who left the hospital after 42 days of treatment.

Published: 16th May 2020 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Doctors conducting checkups at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School as part of sanitation drive against coronavirus in Kochi.

Kerala Doctors conducting checkups at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School as part of sanitation drive against coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | EPS/A Sanesh)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eleven people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Saturday, taking the total tally of those under treatment to 87 in the state and over 55,000 are under observation.

Four people were discharged, including an 81-year-old man from Kannur, who left the hospital after 42 days of treatment.

With this, 497 people havebeen cured of the deadly virus, which has claimed three lives so far in the state.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala has now touched 587.

Giving a break-up of the cases, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release that four people from Thrissur district, three from Kozhikode and two each from Palakkad and Malappuram districtstested positive for the virus.

ALSO READ: Rising COVID-19 cases in Wayanad and Kasaragod causing concern

All the 11 people had come from outside the state.

While seven had come from abroad, two each had come from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, she said.

At least 56,981 people are under observation in the state at present, of whom 619 are in various hospitals.

While 2,911 people came to the state through airports, 793 did so from sea ports, 1021 through railand 50,320 via checkposts, the release said.

So far, samples of 43,669 (including Augment samples) have been sent for testing.

The results available of 41,814 samples turned out negative, the release added.

Besides this, as part of Sentilenal surveillance, 4,764 samples ofhealth and migrant workers and those with high socialcontact were taken, of which 4,644 tested negative.

Kerala has 22 hotspotswith the addition of six more places included in the list on Saturday-- three from Kasaragod, two from Idukki and one from Wayanad.

Wayanad and Malappuram have 17 cases each and Kasaragod 13.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala covid 19 COVID 19 Coronavirus Kerala
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp