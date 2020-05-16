11 new cases in Kerala, over 55,000 under observation

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eleven people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Saturday, taking the total tally of those under treatment to 87 in the state and over 55,000 are under observation.

Four people were discharged, including an 81-year-old man from Kannur, who left the hospital after 42 days of treatment.

With this, 497 people havebeen cured of the deadly virus, which has claimed three lives so far in the state.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala has now touched 587.

Giving a break-up of the cases, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release that four people from Thrissur district, three from Kozhikode and two each from Palakkad and Malappuram districtstested positive for the virus.

All the 11 people had come from outside the state.

While seven had come from abroad, two each had come from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, she said.

At least 56,981 people are under observation in the state at present, of whom 619 are in various hospitals.

While 2,911 people came to the state through airports, 793 did so from sea ports, 1021 through railand 50,320 via checkposts, the release said.

So far, samples of 43,669 (including Augment samples) have been sent for testing.

The results available of 41,814 samples turned out negative, the release added.

Besides this, as part of Sentilenal surveillance, 4,764 samples ofhealth and migrant workers and those with high socialcontact were taken, of which 4,644 tested negative.

Kerala has 22 hotspotswith the addition of six more places included in the list on Saturday-- three from Kasaragod, two from Idukki and one from Wayanad.

Wayanad and Malappuram have 17 cases each and Kasaragod 13.