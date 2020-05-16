STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Case against Covid positive CPM leader for flouting quarantine guidelines

On Thursday, he and his wife, a member of Paivalige panchayat, and their two sons, aged 11 and 8 years, tested positive for Covid-19.

Published: 16th May 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kasaragod Police test a drone for surveillance of movement during lockdown. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: The CPM leader who tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday has been booked for withholding information that he had come in contact with a high-risk person from Mumbai and exposing many others to the virus. Kasaragod DySP Balakrishnan said Manjeshwar police charged him with violating quarantine rules under the Epidemic Diseases Act. 

On Thursday, he and his wife, a member of Paivalige panchayat, and their two sons, aged 11 and 8 years, tested positive for Covid-19. On May 4, the couple picked and dropped home their relative who arrived from Mumbai without a travel permit. The relative tested positive on May 11. Between May 4 and 11, the CPM leader brought a cancer patient to District Hospital, and visited the lab, cancer ward, met a nurse, and ENT specialists. 

He also attended a wedding, a funeral, and a cradle ceremony. District Medical Officer Dr A V Ramdas said 50 persons, who came in contact with the couple, have been quarantined and their samples taken for testing. Meanwhile, the cancer patient who was taken to the District Hospital on May 5 has tested negative for Covid-19, said the DMO. A radiologist of the hospital has tested positive. The DMO said 17 health workers, including two doctors and nurses, are in quarantine. Another nurse in General Hospital has also tested positive.

“The hospital staff and health workers will always be vulnerable if patients and caregivers do not make full disclosure about their contacts with high-risk persons,” said district surveillance officer Dr A T Manoj.
As a fallout, collector D Sajith Babu said access to hospitals would be regulated and unnecessary visits should be avoided. Patients would be examined adhering to the safety measures, he said. In a bid to build social pressure, the collector said if anyone jumped quarantine, the entire locality would be declared as a hotspot and sealed off. He asked the public to ensure those in quarantine stayed in their rooms. The BJP, meanwhile, demanded strict action against the CPM leader for violating the protocol in dealing with Keralites arriving from high-risk regions. 

CPM MLA told to go on quarantine
Palakkad DMO K P Reetha has asked Nenmara MLA K Babu, of CPM, to go on quarantine for being present at a function held at a primary health centre at Muthalamada to rehabilitate a couple in which the Muthalamada patient was also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CPM leader COVID-19 Kasargod
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp