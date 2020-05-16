STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Fresh admissions to only Class 1 from Monday; other classes after May 20

Online admissions to start after May 20; principals must prepare promotion lists of Classes II to VIII

Published: 16th May 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the school admission process for the 2020-21 academic year will begin on Monday, the process except for Class 1 will begin only after May 20 as the schools are directed to submit the promotion list of the students from Class 1 to Class 8 to the government later next week.

The online admission process will also begin after May 20. As per an order of the general education department, the fresh offline admissions for Class 1, however, will begin from Monday itself. Earlier, the state government had directed all government and aided school principals to prepare the promotion lists of students from Class 1 to Class 8. The school principals were asked to compile the lists before May 20. 

As per the directive of the Directorate of General Education, all students of Class 1 to 8 should be promoted to the next class. However, the promotion of Class 9 students to Class 10 will be based on the marks obtained in the annual examinations and performance in mid-term examinations. The principals were also instructed to make preparations for the valuation of answer sheets of Class 9 annual examinations.

A Shahjahan, General Education Secretary, told TNIE that the admission process for Class 2 to Class 10 students will take place only after analysing the promotion lists from the schools. “The schools are told to prepare and send the lists before May 20 so that we can start the admission process after checking the lists. However, the fresh offline admissions to Class 1 will begin on Monday itself as we don’t need any academic-related documents.

The admission process will be in full throttle by later next week,” he said. Offline admissions will be carried out as per social distancing norms. Though the education department plans to facilitate an online admission process, it will begin only after May 20. The online facility is being rolled out in view of the difficulty parents and students would face in reaching the schools on time owing to the lockdown. The online admission will be done through Sampoorna portal which is available in all schools under the supervision of KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education). 

According to K Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE, the online admission module is under development and it will be functional once the admission to all classes begins. “The online module will be merged with the Sampoorna portal so that the school staff could use it. The portal is for those who cannot make it to the schools,” he said. Meanwhile, the CBSE schools in the state will start the admission process for all classes from Monday itself. The schools already have an automated admission system.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp