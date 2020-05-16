IMD and private forecaster give contrasting predictions on monsoon arrival in Kerala

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Onset of monsoon over Kerala likely to get delayed by four days and is expected to reach by June 4, said the India Meteorological Department. The weather office has forecast for a normal monsoon this year.

“This year, the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed as compared to normal date of onset of June 1. The monsoon onset over Kerala this year is likely to be on June 5 with a error of ± 4 days,” it said.

But, private forecaster Skymet said that monsoon will reach Kerala, four days in advance on May 28. The IMD has been issuing operational forecasts for the date of monsoon onset over Kerala from 2005 onwards. IMD’s operational forecasts on monsoon onset over Kerala during the past 15 years proved correct except in 2015.