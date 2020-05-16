STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

IMD and private forecaster give contrasting predictions on monsoon arrival in Kerala

The IMD has been issuing operational forecasts for the date of monsoon onset over Kerala from 2005 onwards.

Published: 16th May 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Rain, monsoon, water logging

For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Onset of monsoon over Kerala likely to get delayed by four days and is expected to reach by June 4, said the India Meteorological Department. The weather office has forecast for a normal monsoon this year.

“This year, the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed as compared to normal date of onset of June 1. The monsoon onset over Kerala this year is likely to be on June 5 with a error of ± 4 days,” it said.

But, private forecaster Skymet said that monsoon will reach Kerala, four days in advance on May 28.  The IMD has been issuing operational forecasts for the date of monsoon onset over Kerala from 2005 onwards. IMD’s operational forecasts on monsoon onset over Kerala during the past 15 years proved  correct except in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala rains Kerala monsoon monsoon IMD Skymet
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp