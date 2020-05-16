Safety first, at workplace

By Express News Service

With some shops and establishments reopening and some preparing to open, here’s a look at the precautions to be taken

1.How to prevent spread of Covid-19 at workplace

Make sure workplaces are clean and hygienic

Surfaces (eg desks and tables) and objects (eg telephones, keyboards) need to be wiped regularly using a disinfectant

Place hand rub sanitiser dispensers at different spots inside the workplace

Staff must have easy access to places where they can wash their hands with soap and water

Promote good respiratory hygiene at the workplace

Any worker who develop flu-like symptoms (cough, shortness of breath or fever) should immediately leave the workplace and seek medical assistance

2.Things to do before opening office/workplace

Change door access control system to hands-free option

Install high-efficiency air filters and ventilation systems to reduce viral load inside the workplace

All entrants must pass through the disinfectant (sodium hypochlorite) mist-spraying tunnel

Only a maximum of 50% of employees should work at any given point of time

All touchpoints should be disinfected/sanitised frequently

3. How to sanitise workspace?

Wash surfaces with a household cleaner to remove germs. Rinse with water, and follow the process using a disinfectant to kill germs

Throw disposable items used to clean surfaces and items in the trash bin immediately after use

Avoid coming into contact with used tissues and other waste materials while emptying dustbins

4.Washroom dos and don’ts

Avoid touching washroom doorknobs and use sanitiser before and after visiting the toilet

Avoid beauty routine and ensure no queuing near the bathroom sink

Avoid checking phones or taking calls inside the washroom

Remember to put toilet seat and lid down when you flush the toilet. Failure to do so will allow germs from the toilet to spread in the air

5.Dos and don’ts for office cafeterias/vending machines