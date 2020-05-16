Safety first, at workplace

With some shops and establishments reopening and some preparing to open, here’s a look at the precautions to be taken
1.How to prevent spread of Covid-19 at workplace
- Make sure workplaces are clean and hygienic
- Surfaces (eg desks and tables) and objects (eg telephones, keyboards) need to be wiped regularly using a disinfectant
- Place hand rub sanitiser dispensers at different spots inside the workplace
- Staff must have easy access to places where they can wash their hands with soap and water
- Promote good respiratory hygiene at the workplace
- Any worker who develop flu-like symptoms (cough, shortness of breath or fever) should immediately leave the workplace and seek medical assistance
2.Things to do before opening office/workplace
- Change door access control system to hands-free option
- Install high-efficiency air filters and ventilation systems to reduce viral load inside the workplace
- All entrants must pass through the disinfectant (sodium hypochlorite) mist-spraying tunnel
- Only a maximum of 50% of employees should work at any given point of time
- All touchpoints should be disinfected/sanitised frequently
3. How to sanitise workspace?
- Wash surfaces with a household cleaner to remove germs. Rinse with water, and follow the process using a disinfectant to kill germs
- Throw disposable items used to clean surfaces and items in the trash bin immediately after use
- Avoid coming into contact with used tissues and other waste materials while emptying dustbins
4.Washroom dos and don’ts
- Avoid touching washroom doorknobs and use sanitiser before and after visiting the toilet
- Avoid beauty routine and ensure no queuing near the bathroom sink
- Avoid checking phones or taking calls inside the washroom
- Remember to put toilet seat and lid down when you flush the toilet. Failure to do so will allow germs from the toilet to spread in the air
5.Dos and don’ts for office cafeterias/vending machines
- Do not indulge in self-service at the cafeteria and avoid touching spoons, trays, tissue papers, salt, pepper etc. Anything you touch should not get touched by anyone else
- Follow controlled seating arrangement in the cafeteria to ensure social distancing
- Leave the place immediately after having the food
- Use sanitiser before using the vending machine and wash hands properly with hand wash after having food
- Limit ordering foods online and bring cooked food from home