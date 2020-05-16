‘Soofiyum Sujathayum’ set for digital release

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Malayalam movie industry, which has been around for 90 years, is now on the cusp of scripting history following the decision to release Jayasurya-starrer ‘Soofiyum Sujathayum’ digitally. However, the path-breaking move has elicited mixed reactions -- producers are pretty excited at the new avenue while exhibitors are worried whether this will usher in a new cinema culture which will see audiences ditching theatres.

The digital release of six Indian films, including ‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’ -- the first Malayalam film set for a global OTT release, was on Friday announced by Amazon Prime Video. “The film will exclusively premiere on the platform and the release date will be announced soon!,” said Amazon. Starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya, ‘Soofiyum Sujatayum’ is written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas and produced by Vijay Babu’s Friday Film House.“As the film’s producer, I believe it is the right decision at this juncture when the pandemic is wreaking havoc.

I may not get a huge profit, but the amount from OTT streaming rights along with TV broadcast rights will help us recover the production cost. That is a fair deal and will keep things rolling for me as a producer,” Vijay Babu told TNIE. Meanwhile, Kerala Theatre Exhibitors’ Federation office-bearers voiced concern over the move to release the films online. According to them, theatres across Kerala have remained closed since March 10.

Hence, promoting OTT release at this juncture will only help to keep the audience further away from theatres when they reopen after the lockdown is lifted. “We have conveyed our apprehensions to the film bodies. ,” said Liberty Basheer, owner of the Liberty Theatre Complex. He said if online platforms want to help the industry, they should start buying small budget movies which hardly get enough screens. “We know there are several small budget films, whose producers find it difficult to release them owing to the unavailability of screens. These films are made on a shoestring budget and their production cost can be recovered from the online streaming rights,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vijay Babu said, as a producer, it is his call. “I don’t think the exhibitors will be affected in any manner. There is no need for apprehensions in this regard,” he added. But industry watchers believe while medium/small budget movies can depend on OTT platforms, big budget movies need a theatre release for recovering the production cost.

Earlier, director Priyadarsan, whose mega starrer ‘Marakkar -Arabikkadalinte Simham’ -- the release of which was postponed following lockdown-- had underscored the same point. The ace filmmaker said movies like ‘Marakkar’, which should be viewed in theatres, cannot be released online. According to him, big ventures need to wait till the time cinema becomes a priority for the audience again.