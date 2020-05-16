STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

UDF, BJP out to implement their political agenda, alleges CPM

It also pointed out that the measures implemented by the Left government have had global acceptance. 

Published: 16th May 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The CPM leadership wondered whether there was a conspiracy behind Congress MPs and MLAs attending official functions despite coming into contact with Covid patients. While the Congress targeted minister AC Moideeen, the CPM stood behind the senior leader. 

Irrespective of whether people die, both the UDF and BJP are only keen to implement their political agendas, the CPM has alleged. The CPM secretariat urged everyone to keep parochial, vested interests at bay and come together to fight unitedly against Covid-19.

The secretariat which met here on Friday condemned the action by the UDF and BJP, and alleged that the Opposition parties are trying to sabotage the state government’s fight. It also pointed out that the measures implemented by the Left government have had global acceptance. 

Why no action against LDF ministers, asks Ramesh
Responding to Pinarayi’s allegations, Chennithala clarified that the Congress leaders had gone to Walayar to look into a critical issue. “They went there because officials had barred entry for Keralites coming from other states,” said Chennithala.

The government is trying to escape public ire due to lapses in handling of Covid crisis, he said. He also termed Pinarayi’s act of justifying Minister A C Moideen, who went to meet Covid patients, as a mere political drama. “Why was no case registered against minister Kadakampally Surendran for lockdown violation,” he asked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CPM BJP UDF
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp