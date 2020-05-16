UDF, BJP out to implement their political agenda, alleges CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM leadership wondered whether there was a conspiracy behind Congress MPs and MLAs attending official functions despite coming into contact with Covid patients. While the Congress targeted minister AC Moideeen, the CPM stood behind the senior leader.

Irrespective of whether people die, both the UDF and BJP are only keen to implement their political agendas, the CPM has alleged. The CPM secretariat urged everyone to keep parochial, vested interests at bay and come together to fight unitedly against Covid-19.

The secretariat which met here on Friday condemned the action by the UDF and BJP, and alleged that the Opposition parties are trying to sabotage the state government’s fight. It also pointed out that the measures implemented by the Left government have had global acceptance.

Why no action against LDF ministers, asks Ramesh

Responding to Pinarayi’s allegations, Chennithala clarified that the Congress leaders had gone to Walayar to look into a critical issue. “They went there because officials had barred entry for Keralites coming from other states,” said Chennithala.

The government is trying to escape public ire due to lapses in handling of Covid crisis, he said. He also termed Pinarayi’s act of justifying Minister A C Moideen, who went to meet Covid patients, as a mere political drama. “Why was no case registered against minister Kadakampally Surendran for lockdown violation,” he asked.