11 luxury vehicles gutted as fire breaks out in workshop

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A major fire ripped through the luxury car workshop at Choolamvayal in Kunnamangalam early on Saturday, destroying 11 Mercedes-Benz cars parked there. The blaze started around 6.05am and it took the joint efforts of fire fighters from five different stations in the district before it could be doused. “Of the total 13 Mercedes-Benz cars parked at the workshop, 11 were destroyed. When we reached the spot, the fire was raging.

Timely intervention helped avert a bigger tragedy since the diesel tanks of the vehicles and the acetylene gas cutters did not catch fire. The situation posed a major challenge since the accident took place in a semi-residential area. Three units of Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Vellimadukunnu, two from Mukkam, one each from Narikkuni, Beach and Meenchantha fought the flames,” said K T Baburaj, station officer, Vellimadukunnu Fire Station.

According to the joint preliminary probe by K Abdul Rasheed, regional fire officer, and Station officer Vellimadukunnu Fire Station, short-circuit is believed to have set off the fire. “Among the vehicles, one was found to have suffered greater damage than the rest. We believe the spark from its engine or battery could have triggered the inferno. Further investigation into this is on,” K T Baburaj said. Jophy T F, owner of the workshop, lodged a complaint with the Kunnamangalam police in this regard.

“The destroyed vehicles cost `25-30 lakh each, thus the total cost of damage will come to at least `2 crore, excluding the prices of tools, accessories and damage to the building. Now, we need to start from the scratch,” he added. The workshop has been functioning in the area for 12 years. The incident couldn’t have occurred at a more inopportune time as Jophy’s business was picking up after the forced break caused by the Covid-induced lockdown.