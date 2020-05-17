‘Covid has brought some positive changes to people’s mindset’

MA Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: Returning home after spending hours under the scorching sun distributing medicines, food kits and visiting houses, Vidya K John, 38, finds her twin sons — Anagh and Anaj — waiting in front of their house with spare dresses. She enters the house only after a shower.

“They are worried that I may get infected during work,” said Vidya, an ASHA worker from Kannadiparamba in Narath panchayat. Sometimes, she too grows fearful after interacting with so many people everyday.

She visits around 440 houses in ward 13. An ASHA worker for 10 years, Vidya said Covid-19 has brought some positive changes in people’s mindset. “They have realised that money alone can’t bring happiness,” she said. In Kannur, over 2,000 ASHA workers are toiling on the field in connection with Covid activities. They start around 9.30am.

“Sometimes, I am unable to return home before 6pm. Yet it is satisfying to be helpful to so many people during these tough times,” she said.