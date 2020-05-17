COVID patient’s liquor hunt shuts down TASMAC outlet

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A liquor outlet owned by the Tamil Nadu government near the Kerala border was shut down after a Covid patient from Wayanad visited the outlet defying quarantine rules. The 29-year-old Cheeral native from Nenmeni panchayat had visited the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Cooperation Ltd (TASMAC) outlet in Nilgiris near the border on May 8.

The man got the virus from his 25-year-old brother, who was working at a ginger shop in Koyambedu market in Chennai. He was asked to go under quarantine by the health inspector after knowing that he had picked his brother who was coming from Koyambedu.

But he defied the rule and visited the outlet on May 8. His brother tested positive the next day. “The man visited the outlet on May 8 violating rules. He turned positive on Friday. A case against him was registered by the local police,” said district Covid surveillance officer Dr S Soumya.