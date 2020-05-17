STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid positive man’s partner, kid found dead in Riyadh

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The partner and the six-month-old child of a Kozhikode native, who is hospitalised for Covid-19, were found dead in an apartment in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on Friday. The woman, a 30-year-old Manipur native, was the partner of Biju Valery, 35, of Arikkulam near Koyilandy. Biju is on ventilator support at the isolation ward of a Covid hospital in Riyadh. He was employed as a technician in a company at Madinah Airport but was retrenched recently. His 70-year-old mother was with Biju and his partner in Riyadh.

V M Unni, Arikkulam gram panchayat president, said the mother alerted the neighbours that the apartment was locked from inside and that there was no response from inside. “Then neighbours gathered and the police was called in to break open the flat. They found the Manipur native and child dead,” said Unni. The initial report suggested it to be a case of suicide. Biju’s sister, who lives at Kayanna in Perambra, alerted his friends about him going to the hospital. They later found out that he was under ventilator support at a Covid hospital.

