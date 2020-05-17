Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: “For the last couple of months, our day starts with follow-up calls to families whose members have been quarantined,” says Girija, an ASHA worker in Avinissery panchayat here. Each panchayat is coordinated by ASHA workers. “Earlier, personal visits were made to create Covid awareness. At the time, we were apprehensive of how it will play out.

Now we are confident of overcoming this,” she said. “The kin and even neighbours of quarantined persons cooperate and report to us daily,” said Girija. If a death occurs, the ASHA worker assigned charge of the ward should ensure lockdown protocols are followed during ceremonies.

“Though we empathise with the bereaved, the kin have to be persuaded to keep the attendance at funeral rites to the minimum. It becomes even more difficult when people come from other districts. Since they come from outside, they have to be instructed to remain in quarantine. With sentiments running high, it can be really tricky,” she said.