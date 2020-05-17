‘Happy to go the extra mile for my people’

Vishnuprasad K P By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: For Ajitha EV, helping her people through the difficult times of Covid-19 satisfies her the most. “It is our place. The people are very close to me,” said Ajitha, who works in ward 19 of Malappuram municipality. Ajitha leads 38 ASHA workers in the civic body. As a member of the Rapid Response Team (RRT), Ajitha ensures people in home quarantine stick to the norms.

“I know about every family in the ward and frequently visit their houses with other RRT members or call them over phone,” she said. Ajitha also takes two days’ duty every week at Government Taluk Hospital, Malappuram, and ensures that people with severe illnesses are getting medicines, while children and pregnant women are taking immunization shots. “The workload is double now. I need to walk several kilometres to reach each place. But I am happy to play my part in containing the spread of the virus,” she said.