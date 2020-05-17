The vanguard fighting epidemics on the banks of Vembanad

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: For the 40 ASHA workers of Thanneermukkom panchayat, it has been a relentless fight against epidemics over the past 10 years. The panchayat is vulnerable to diseases like dengue, leptospirosis and H1N1. Now, Covid-19 is an added threat. But the health workers have kept their guard high to overcome all odds, so far. T S Sheela, the leader of ASHA workers, said the courageous services of the women involved and the leadership of panchayat and health officials have made the difference.

“There are around 12,000 houses and 52,000 people in the panchayat,” Sheela said. “The geographical location makes it vulnerable to epidemics. Waterlogging is visible throughout the year as the panchayat is on the banks of the Vembanad Lake. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, inviting all kinds of diseases.”

She said ASHA workers are engaged in every health activity of the panchayat spread across 23 wards. “Each person’s details are available with us. So we can manage any health crisis effectively,” she said.They are in the process of conducting pre-monsoon studies to tackle rain-related problems. “Vector survey has been completed and steps are being taken for mosquito source reduction,” Sheela said. The team members are monitoring health round the clock, enabling them to manage all kinds of diseases.

“Covid-19 was reported in a youth who returned from the Gulf last month and we were able to handle the situation,” said Girija K V an ASHA worker. “We took steps to alleviate people’s fears about the disease and that helped generate confidence.” Thanneermukkom panchayat president P S Jyothis said ASHA workers are playing a dominant role in containing epidemics. “Their service is the strength of the local body’s health sector,” he said.