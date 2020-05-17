Three Keralites killed in road mishap in Telangana

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Three Keralites, including a toddler, were killed in a road mishap at Nizamabad in Telangana in the wee hours of Saturday. The group was returning home from Bihar, when their car rammed a lorry from behind around 6am.

The deceased are Aneesh, 33, from Kozhikode, his one-and-half-year-old daughter Analia, and a Mangaluru-based Malayali Steny, 23. Aneesh’s wife and elder daughter who were severely injured were admitted to a hospital in the area. It is learnt that two groups were heading to Kerala in two cars from Nawada in Bihar. Aneesh’s brother Anoop and his family were in the second car.