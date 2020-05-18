STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home quarantine guidelines for returning Keralites

Those returning to the state in these times can be placed under quarantine at home, provided they make a few arrangements, health officials have said.

Kerala Coronavirus

By Express News Service

Those returning to the state in these times can be placed under quarantine at home, provided they make a few arrangements, health officials have said. The guidelines for arranging a safe quarantine for such persons at home are:

1. If a house has a ground and first floor, the latter can be exclusively arranged for people in isolation.
2. In case a house has only a ground floor, but more than one room and attached bathroom, the room with the attached bathroom can be arranged for isolation.
3. In case a house has just the ground floor and no bath-attached room:
a. The house should be arranged solely for the stay of the person placed under quarantine. Prior to this, the other residents should be relocated
b. In case a house belonging to neighbours, friends or relatives is vacant or can be evacuated, then that house should be used for isolation purposes. For this, people’s representatives and the organisations concerned should take necessary initiative.

People staying in the house where a person has been quarantined should not mingle with others. To avoid difficulties in this regard, advance relocation of the residents is the best remedy.
Pregnant women, elderly persons and kids aged below 10 years living in the house where a person is to be placed under quarantine, should preferably be relocated to the houses of neighbours, relatives or friends in advance.

