No change likely in exam dates in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Centre issuing fresh guidelines for lockdown 4.0 on Sunday pointing out that the schools and educational institutions will continue to be closed till May 31, the state government will take a decision on the rescheduled SSLC, HSE examinations from May 26 on Monday. However, the examinations are not likely to be postponed as the state government has been given the discretion for conducting examinations, sources said.

A high-level meeting to be led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the cabinet is not likely to change the newly announced dates of examinations. A Shahjahan, secretary (General Education), told TNIE said the state government could decide on the examination as the state government has been given the freedom as per the new guidelines.

“The state government will get more freedom to decide on the relaxations. So the examinations are most likely to be conducted as per the schedule. A decision will be taken on Monday,” he said. As per the government’s decision, SSLC and VHSE examinations will begin on May 26 while Plus I and Plus II examinations will begin on May 27.

The government has decided to conduct examinations adhering to social distancing norms and with enough safety precautions. Schools and classrooms are being cleaned and disinfected before the examinations start. In addition to sanitisation, the seating arrangements for the examinations will ensure a safe distance between students.

As per the decision, only two students are allowed to sit on a single bench. It was also decided that parents should not take children to the schools for Class I admission process which is scheduled to begin on Monday due to Centre guidelines. The admission process will be in fill throttle after the online admission system is ready by the end of this week.