Amphan triggers heavy rain; alert sounded

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Strong winds triggered by super cyclone Amphan, located currently over central Bay of Bengal, has brought thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds to Kerala. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in nine districts — Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram — where isolated heavy rainfall is expected.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea as strong winds from northwesterly direction, with a speed reaching 45-55 kmph, is blowing along the Kerala coast. The intensity of the rain is expected to decrease by Wednesday. Meanwhile, heavy rain accompanied by gusty wind wreaked havoc causing extensive damage in Vaikom taluk of Kottayam district on Sunday night.

Baricades which were destroyed in the heavy wind. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

The wet weather brought down the daytime temperature by two-five degree Celsius across the state. The mercury level in Palakkad, which had been around 37 degree Celsius, dipped to 32.2 degree Celsius on Monday. Kannur recorded a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius while the mercury hovered around 30 degrees in other districts. Koyilandy and Vadakara, both in Kozhikode district, and Kollam received 80mm rainfall while Kozha in Kottayam got 77mm.

