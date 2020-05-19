Children of NRKs to be provided admission with fee concession

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a large number of expatriates from various countries slated to relocate with their families in the state in the coming months, CBSE school managements have decided to facilitate admission for children of NRKs from the upcoming academic year. Council of CBSE Schools Kerala (CCSK), the umbrella organisation of over 760 CBSE-affiliated schools, has advised all its member schools to offer whatever financial concession possible to the children of NRKs who seek admission. CSSK will soon launch a single-window platform which would make it simpler for parents than approaching schools separately.

Parents can log in the CSSK portal and select any three schools of their preference in the locality where they intend to relocate. The CSSK Portal will redirect the admission indent to the schools preferred by the parent. The admission procedure will commence on May 27. For details, contact: ccskmail@gmail.com