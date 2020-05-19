STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Doctor jumps quarantine to examine patients

An ENT specialist was booked by Hosdurg police for violating quarantine rules and conducting practise at his private clinic in Kanhangad.

Published: 19th May 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: An ENT specialist was booked by Hosdurg police for violating quarantine rules and conducting practise at his private clinic in Kanhangad. Nityananda Babu was booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act, and charged with Section 269 of the IPC (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and also under the Kerala Police Act.

The doctor had come into contact with the CPM leader of Paivalige on May 8. After the latter tested Covid positive, Nityananda Babu was advised to go into quarantine for 14 days. On May 14, Thursday, the doctor’s swab test proved negative. The district hospital asked him to complete the quarantine period before reporting for duty. However on May 15, he opened his private clinic and examined patients, said a police officer. On a tip-off, the Special Branch raided the clinic the same day. “But the doctor managed to give us the slip,” said an officer.

There were around eight patients awaiting their turn at the clinic. “We have the copy of the prescriptions he gave to the patients,” said the officer. The police said he should not have misused the cloak of anonymity given to him to resume practise. The doctor, however, said he turned up at the clinic to attend to an ‘emergency patient’ since his result was negative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp