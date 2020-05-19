Kerala to seek Central aid for MFEs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will approach the Central government for the financial assistance announced for micro food enterprises (MFEs) in the stimulus package.

“Bihar, Kashmir, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are included in the Rs 10,000 package for MFEs. Kerala has the capacity to establish MFEs. We will ask the Centre to include the state as well,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Monday.

The amendment to the Essential Commodities Act lifting the ceiling on stock may do more harm than good, the chief minister said. This will weaken the measures against hoarding and price rise. Pinarayi raised objection to the Centre’s stand that privatisation of strategic sectors was important for the country’s self-sufficiency. Covid-19 has shown us the importance of government interventions in sectors like health.

Pinarayi said raising of states’ borrowing limit was not as per the states’ demands.

“The raise from 3 to 3.5 pc is without any conditions. But from 3.5 to 4.5 pc is conditional. The set conditions are against federal principles since the states are borrowing from the market and repaying it with interest on their own,” he said. The raising of borrowing limit is not sufficient to meet the revenue loss faced by the state, he said.