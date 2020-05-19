STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police foil migrants’ bid to reach Bihar on foot

The labourers with luggage and carry bags were found near the bus stop of Attinkuzhy junction around 10.30 am.

Migrant workers from Bihar being escorted back to their labour camp after cops prevented them from leaving Kerala on foot on Monday |B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As if taking a cue from hundreds of migrant workers walking back to their homes through highways and railway lines in other parts of the country, a total of 15 migrant workers, including a woman, were found stationed beside the NH 66 bypass road at Kulathoor near Kazhakoottam in the capital as they were about to start their journey by foot to their homes in Bihar on Monday. However, they were called back and told to return to their camps or lodges by the highway beacon police. All of them are natives of Bihar and were residing in various lodging facilities near the bypass road.

The labourers with luggage and carry bags were found near the bus stop of Attinkuzhy junction around 10.30 am. They were found prepared to walk such a long-distance as they did not get travel passes for going to their native places in Sramik trains and other vehicles. According to them, a 10-member team from West Bengal returned home by arranging a vehicle after obtaining passes from district collector of both Kerala and West Bengal. Though the Bihar team had tried many times to get passes, they could not obtain it. As a result, they decided to walk through the highway and if any vehicle stops, they could seek a lift for going back home.

Speaking to TNIE, S Anilkumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kazhakoottam Cybercity division, said the labourers were spotted by the beacon team and they alerted the local police.“We reached the place following the alert and inquired about their plan. The labourers told us that they were walking back home due to lack of vehicles. However, when we convinced them that there will be special trains to their native places, they decided to go back to their lodges. “They were not from any particular labour camp. Some of them are daily wage labourers while some are working in clay factories. However, they went back to their camps happily,” he said.

