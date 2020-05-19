STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Private bus operators not keen to run services

The private bus operators have expressed apprehensions over the government’s move to cover the operating loss during the Covid-19 period through a fare hike.

Published: 19th May 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The private bus operators have expressed apprehensions over the government’s move to cover the operating loss during the Covid-19 period through a fare hike. They said resuming services will not be viable even if the fare is doubled. “There are several issues to be addressed before resuming the service. Only a few will be operating immediately,” said  M B Sathyan, president, Kerala State Private Bus Operators’ Federation (KSPBOF). The federation has convened a meeting on Tuesday to discuss ways to restart services. 

Since March 22, as many as 12,000 private buses had become non-operational.  If the service starts  before June 1, the bus owners will lose insurance cover for not operating the service for 60 consecutive days. The operators are also apprehensive of not getting enough passengers even if the buses are run as a special service. KSRTC had just four passengers for one of its special service trips. To keep social distancing, a 38-seater city service bus is allowed to carry only 19 people.. 

“We are not going to get even 19 people after the lockdown,” said Lawrence Babu, general secretary, KSPBOF.  The federation was about to start an indefinite strike demanding fare revision just before Covid-19 hit the state. The strike on March 11 was called off after the transport minister sought their support in fighting the pandemic and urged them not to trouble students during the examination time.

The government has decided to exempt the bus operators from paying tax during the Covid-19 period. The owners are also eligible for tax exemption for the last 30 days when the buses were not operating. The government has decided to write off the road tax of KSRTC till March 31 next year. But KSPBOF is demanding more support in the form of interest-free loans for maintenance, cancelling student concessions and interest-free moratorium on loan repayment.

Minimum bus charge hiked to 12

T’Puram: The government has increased the minimum bus charge by 50 per cent to I12 to help bus owners operate the trips with half the number of seating capacity. The existing minimum charge is I8. The fare will increase from 70 paise to I1.10 for every kilometre. A 38-seater city bus will be allowed to carry a maximum of 19 passengers to maintain social distancing. No standing passengers will be allowed in the bus. Hence, the bus will be carrying just one-third of its passenger capacity. According to the chief minister, the new rates would be applicable only during the Covid-19 period. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
private bus Kerala
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp