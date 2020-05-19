STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

SSLC, HSE and VHSE exams to be held as per schedule, says CM

Earlier in the day, confusion prevailed as some TV news channels reported that the examinations have been postponed to June.

Published: 19th May 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Teachers evaluating SSLC examination answer sheets at Chalappuram Government Ganapath Boys HSS in Kozhikode. Valuation of answer sheets of the examinations conducted in March began on Monday | Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Union government, in its latest guidelines for Lockdown 4.0, has said that schools in the country should remain closed till May 31, the state is going ahead with the conduct of public examinations. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday made it clear that there is no change in the remaining SSLC, VHSE and HSE examinations which are scheduled to be held from May 26 to 30. The chief minister said the examinations will be held as per the schedule. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by him after discussing the Centre’s guidelines. 

Earlier in the day, confusion prevailed as some TV news channels reported that the examinations have been postponed to June. However, sources said a later meeting between Pinarayi and General Education Minister C Raveendranath decided not to postpone the examinations as the latter confirmed that his department was ready to conduct the same and facilitate the transportation of students to the schools.

The chief minister also declared that the next academic year would begin on June 1 with online classes and Saturdays would also be working days. Meanwhile, admissions to Class I and the valuation of answer sheets of completed SSLC examinations began on Monday.

Plus I, II exams from May 27
According to the decision of the state government, the remaining SSLC and VHSE examinations are scheduled to begin on May 26 while the Plus I and Plus II examinations will begin on May 27. The SSLC examinations are scheduled to end on May 28 while the HSE examinations will be conducted in two sessions till May 30. A detailed timetable was released last week.  

The examinations were earlier scheduled in March but some of the papers were rescheduled after the lockdown was declared.  The government has decided to conduct the examinations adhering to social distancing norms and with enough safety precautions. Schools and classrooms are being cleaned and disinfected. The seating arrangements for the examinations will ensure a safe distance between students. As per the decision, only two students are allowed to sit on a single bench. The Samagra Shiksha Kerala has also made 14 lakh masks for the students and teachers in association with NSS volunteers of the schools.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp