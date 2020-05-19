SSLC, HSE and VHSE exams to be held as per schedule, says CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Union government, in its latest guidelines for Lockdown 4.0, has said that schools in the country should remain closed till May 31, the state is going ahead with the conduct of public examinations. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday made it clear that there is no change in the remaining SSLC, VHSE and HSE examinations which are scheduled to be held from May 26 to 30. The chief minister said the examinations will be held as per the schedule. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by him after discussing the Centre’s guidelines.

Earlier in the day, confusion prevailed as some TV news channels reported that the examinations have been postponed to June. However, sources said a later meeting between Pinarayi and General Education Minister C Raveendranath decided not to postpone the examinations as the latter confirmed that his department was ready to conduct the same and facilitate the transportation of students to the schools.

The chief minister also declared that the next academic year would begin on June 1 with online classes and Saturdays would also be working days. Meanwhile, admissions to Class I and the valuation of answer sheets of completed SSLC examinations began on Monday.

Plus I, II exams from May 27

According to the decision of the state government, the remaining SSLC and VHSE examinations are scheduled to begin on May 26 while the Plus I and Plus II examinations will begin on May 27. The SSLC examinations are scheduled to end on May 28 while the HSE examinations will be conducted in two sessions till May 30. A detailed timetable was released last week.

The examinations were earlier scheduled in March but some of the papers were rescheduled after the lockdown was declared. The government has decided to conduct the examinations adhering to social distancing norms and with enough safety precautions. Schools and classrooms are being cleaned and disinfected. The seating arrangements for the examinations will ensure a safe distance between students. As per the decision, only two students are allowed to sit on a single bench. The Samagra Shiksha Kerala has also made 14 lakh masks for the students and teachers in association with NSS volunteers of the schools.