STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Trial run of virtual queue app for liquor sale on Tuesday

At present, Bevco and excise officials are not satisfied with the performance of the app.

Published: 19th May 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Beverages Corporation will hold a trial run of the newly developed app for the virtual queue system for liquor sale on Tuesday before formally launching the same in the public domain. According to officials, though the trial run would be conducted on Tuesday, the formal launch would be delayed as the software developers have to incorporate more changes and security features in the app based on the field results. 

At present, Bevco and excise officials are not satisfied with the performance of the app. Since Aadhaar is mandatory for taking tokens through the app, the corporation has suggested that the software developers must ensure security of the personal details of the Aadhaar holders. It is estimated the after the trial run and incorporation of changes, if any, the new app would be launched on Android and iOS platforms, said officials. 

The liquor outlets are supposed to open by Wednesday or Thursday. If there is any delay in connection with streamlining the functioning of the app, it would be delayed further. As many as 456 bars have given their consent letter to the corporation to sell liquor at MRP rates. Around 300 Bevco and Consumerfed retail outlets would also open once the online platform for issuing tokens is rolled out. The government has taken steps to introduce the virtual queue system to maintain social distancing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp