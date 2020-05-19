Trial run of virtual queue app for liquor sale on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Beverages Corporation will hold a trial run of the newly developed app for the virtual queue system for liquor sale on Tuesday before formally launching the same in the public domain. According to officials, though the trial run would be conducted on Tuesday, the formal launch would be delayed as the software developers have to incorporate more changes and security features in the app based on the field results.

At present, Bevco and excise officials are not satisfied with the performance of the app. Since Aadhaar is mandatory for taking tokens through the app, the corporation has suggested that the software developers must ensure security of the personal details of the Aadhaar holders. It is estimated the after the trial run and incorporation of changes, if any, the new app would be launched on Android and iOS platforms, said officials.

The liquor outlets are supposed to open by Wednesday or Thursday. If there is any delay in connection with streamlining the functioning of the app, it would be delayed further. As many as 456 bars have given their consent letter to the corporation to sell liquor at MRP rates. Around 300 Bevco and Consumerfed retail outlets would also open once the online platform for issuing tokens is rolled out. The government has taken steps to introduce the virtual queue system to maintain social distancing.