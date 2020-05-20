4,603 rooms earmarked for paid quarantine

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has earmarked a total of 4,603 rooms which the returnees could book as paid quarantine facility for 14 days. The rooms, offered by 169 institutions including hotels, resorts, lodges, Ayurveda resort and star hotels, have been made available at varying rates and facilities. Chief Secretary Tom Jose has released a guideline for availing of these facilities. “Paid quarantine facility is for those who can afford the same. Returnees, from other states and abroad, may be given the option of choosing to spend the quarantine period in a hotel on a payment basis,” said the directive issued by the chief secretary.

The list of facilities prepared by the Tourism Department will be uploaded on NORKA-Roots website. Returnees may choose the facility in their native district from the list. As per the directive, all hotels willing to be part of the programme must have the facility for direct booking. “The returnees should book directly with the hotel and obtain a voucher,” the chief secretary said in the guideline.

Though all returnees will first be taken to the designated quarantine centre arranged by the district administration, those holding valid hotel vouchers will be permitted to move to the hotels concerned. Their arrival and check-in will be confirmed by staff posted at these paid quarantine facilities. The district administration has been asked to put in place a system to monitor the hotel inmates on a daily basis.