App not ready, reopening of liquor outlets to be delayed

A Fair Code official said the company developed the app based on the traffic projection given by the Bevco.

Published: 20th May 2020 06:35 AM

Liquor Shop

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By DHINESHKALLUNGAL
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opening of liquor outlets in the state will be delayed further as the app being developed to introduce the virtual queue system is expected to be launched only by the end of this week. Fair Code, the start-up behind the app, said almost 80 per cent of the work has been completed and it is doing a last-minute finetuning anticipating a huge traffic in the initial days after the liquor outlets are reopened. A Fair Code official said the company developed the app based on the traffic projection given by the Bevco.

‘App ready to handle huge rush’

Given the fact that liquor shops were closed for more that 50 days, the company estimates the number of consumer requests could double the 7.5-10 lakh seen during holidays like Onam, Christmas and Vishu. “So, we are enhancing the traffic capacity a little more. At the back-end, we are training Bevco officials and streamlining the app, especially details like the geographical location of outlets, to get more accuracy in searches.

Even after the launch of the app, there will be weekly updation based on feedback from the field for a certain period,” the official said. Once a consumer selects a nearby outlet and the liquor of his choice, the app will generate a QR code which can be scanned at the shop to complete the purchase. If the app turns a success, the government plans to add more features to it and introduce a digital platform to sell liquor which will bring transparency in maintaining stocks and managing sales.

Lottery  sales from May 21
T’Puram: The sale of lottery tickets in the state, postponed due to lockdown, will resume on May 21 and
the first draw will be held on June 1.

