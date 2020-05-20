STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Be wary of transmission through contact in fresh wave of pandemic: Pinarayi

The fresh wave of Covid-19 cases in the state has been triggered by returnees, who are entering via road/water/air routes.

Published: 20th May 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fresh wave of Covid-19 cases in the state has been triggered by returnees, who are entering via road/water/air routes. According to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, so far 105 returnees had tested positive for Covid-19 and they include the 12 positive cases reported on Tuesday. While ruling out any trace of community transmission, the CM has sounded caution against contracting the virus due to contact. At the same time, for the third consecutive day, no one has recovered from Coronavirus in the state and four new hotspot areas were also added. 

“As expected, the positive cases are showing an upward trend. The next stage is getting infected due to contact. This has to be addressed,” said the CM. Earlier, briefing the media, the CM alleged that though a well-defined protocol is there regarding bringing the stranded Keralites to their native land, some are found to be misusing the same.  

“As per the protocol, a priority group has been fixed which includes pregnant women and children. But some are found to be misusing the same,” added the CM.  Of the cases reported on the day, four came from abroad and the remaining others are from other states. The cases were reported from Kannur (five), Malappuram (three) and one each from Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Thrissur and Palakkad. The newly added hotspot areas are Koruthodu in Kottayam and Panoor municipality, Chokli and Mayyil in Kannur. 

Wayside eateries not to offer dine-in facility

T’Puram: Though lockdown restrictions have been eased, eateries, especially wayside food joints, will not be allowed to offer dine-in facility to customers. Stating the same, the CM said that easing lockdown restrictions doesn’t mean that one could lower their guard against the virus. He also added that considering the hardships being faced due to the shutdown of photo studios, the government has decided to allow its functioning.

Other announcements 

  • Further restrictions in containment zones 
  • Four people had tested positive so far in the sentinel surveillance in which 5,630 samples were collected
  • PPE kits and face masks will be ensured at check posts and hospitals
  • At some places, medicine shortage has been noted and it will be addressed
  • There is crowding at hospitals. This has to be addressed. Health Department will initiate necessary steps
  • Multi-storey textile and wholesale textile shops to function
