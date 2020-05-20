Congress comes out with list of demands to combat crisis

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition has put before the LDF government a list of demands to revive various sectors hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. In a joint press meet with KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and former chief minister Oommen Chandy, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday urged the state government to hand over Rs 5,000 to 87 lakh families, comprising the poor and the middle class, to combat the current crisis.

“Steps should be taken to repatriate around 4.67 lakh NRKs. At least two lakh people stranded in other states have registered to return home, and facilities should be made available for them,” Chennithala said. The government should arrange the procurement of rubber, coconut, paddy, cashew nut and pepper, to help farmers. A comprehensive package should be announced for the fisherfolk as well, he added.

Claiming that those suffering from health issues other that the Covid-19 were being given the short shrift, he called for steps to ensure they are given good treatment at hospitals across the state. Mullappally alleged that the LDF government was planning to give a free hand to the private sector once the bars reopen in state from Wednesday. “Under the guise of Covid-19, there has been a concerted effort to do this by selling liquor at retail through bar counters.

The KPCC leadership has demanded a comprehensive probe into this decision by the Left government,” he said. In the meantime, senior leader Oommen Chandy expressed his doubts regarding the politics at play, in the light of the three Congress legislators who were asked to go into quarantine testing negative against Covid-19.

All-party meet

The Congress leaders also urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to call an all-party meet. Calling it unfortunate that the government did not bother to organise such a meet though 57 days had elapsed since the lockdown was imposed, Chennithala questioned the CM on his refusal to take the Opposition into confidence. Responding to this, Pinarayi said he had no issues with convening the meet. However, a date was not announced for the same.