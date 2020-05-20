Kerala cop who made obscene phone calls to woman suspended after she produces recordings

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A police officer attached to Thiruvananthapuram rural police district was suspended on Tuesday for allegedly making obscene phone calls to a woman.

Disciplinary action was taken against Raj Kumar, the Station House Officer of Ayiroor police station, after the woman reported the matter to higher officials.

Police sources said the woman who lives in the Ayiroor police station limits was stopped by cops for a traffic-related offence last week. On that occasion, the officer had taken her mobile number and then later began harassing her by placing lewd calls.

The woman chose to lodge a complaint with higher police officials and produced phone recordings to prove her allegation. Officials found that the complaint was true and decided to suspend Raj Kumar.