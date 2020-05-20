Kerala decides to go ahead with Class X, Plus Two board exams from May 26

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SSLC, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations will be held from May 26 as per the timetable published earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. The announcement came in the wake of the Centre allowing conduct of Class X and XII Board examinations across the country during the lockdown period.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minster's Office announced that the exams have been postponed till the first week of June. This was on the basis of the Centre's earlier lockdown guidelines that barred educational institutions from functioning till June 1. With the Centre amending its earlier guidelines on Wednesday, the state decided to go ahead with the examinations, as per the time table which was released last week.

The examinations will be held adhering to social distancing norms and with adequate safety precautions. Schools and classrooms will be cleaned and disinfected before the examinations start.

In addition to sanitisation, the seating arrangements for the examinations will ensure a safe distance between students. As per the decision, only two students are allowed to sit on a single bench. Samagra Shiksha Kerala has also made 14 lakh masks for students and teachers in association with NSS volunteers of the schools.