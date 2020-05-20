STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Railways likely to run Shramik special trains from Bengaluru to Kerala

In a huge relief to students and others stranded in Bengaluru, the railways is planning to start a Shramik Special train to Kerala.

Published: 20th May 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

A migrant looks through a window during his departure for Odisha by 'Shramik Special' train at Panvel Railway Station amid the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Navi Mumbai

The fight against COVID-19 has also turned into a fight for economic survival of the states (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a huge relief to students and others stranded in Bengaluru, the railways is planning to start a Shramik Special train to Kerala. A decision in this regard will come in a day or two. However, no decision has been made regarding the running of daily trains between the two states as of now.

“The only daily train being run at present is the Rajadhani Express from New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram and back,” said a senior railway official. According to him, the announcement made by the Chief Minister during his daily briefing might have been based on his talks with the Union Railway Minister. “However, no such information or order has been passed by the Railway Board. Also, for such a train to be run, the Karnataka government has to approach the Railways,” he said.

“The railways is more inclined to run Shramik trains since they are safer than the daily trains. The passengers are well documented and all their details are made available unlike those arriving in daily trains,” said the official. Meanwhile, an official with the Southern Railway headquarters in Chennai said, “the railways has already announced that train services will be resumed in a graded manner. Specific train services on any route will be notified and publicised as and when the decision is taken.”

Kerala-bound train to leave Delhi today
The special non-AC train to the state from New Delhi will depart on Wednesday. A list of 1,304 passengers has been prepared. They include 971 from New Delhi, 333 from UP, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The CM said the Railways had informed the state about the operation of a daily train to the state from Bengaluru from Thursday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shramik special trains Bengaluru Kerala
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp