SSLC, HSE and VHSE exams will not be postponed: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: SSLC, HSE and VHSE examinations will not be postponed and will be held as per schedule from May 26 to 30, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was responding to the Opposition’s allegations at the Covid-19 press conference here on Tuesday.“The examinations will not be postponed. It will be held adhering to social distancing norms and a special conveyance system will be in place in addition to KSRTC buses. So there is no room for any fear or apprehension.

The allegation raised by the Opposition is baseless. The students from Gulf countries, other states and districts can be allowed to appear for the examination by arranging special facilities. The education department is looking into it and we have no confusion or haste in connection with the examination schedule,” he said.

Earlier in the day, in a joint press conference, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran had come down heavily on the chief minister stating that he should shed its stubbornness on not postponing the examination at a time when Covid-19 cases are on the rise. The leaders said that SSLC and Higher Secondary exams should be postponed as the safety of students has to be considered. The chief minister said that private tuition centres should start functioning only after the start of the next academic session, he said.

Stiff opposition from pro-UDF teachers’ outfits

Meanwhile, a section of school teachers has flayed the state government’s decision to conduct SSLC, HSE and VHSE examinations. UDF-led teachers associations lamented the government’s decision terming it as suicidal as the state is witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases. The associations have urged the government to postpone the examinations to next month. They have also threatened to boycott the examination duty.The Congress-led Kerala Pradesh School Teachers Association (KPSTA) said that the government decision would result in a disaster as Covid-19 positive cases are on the rise since expatriates and Keralites from other states have started coming into the state in large numbers.

According to Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers Union (KHSTU) led by Indian Union Muslim League, the state government took the decision in haste without thinking about the consequences. A senior officer of the General Education Department told TNIE that the government has started cleaning and disinfecting schools.

Students can apply for change in exam centres

T’Puram: The students who cannot attend SSLC, HSE and VHSE examinations this month from May 26 to 30 due to the Covid-19 lockdown can apply online for changing their examination centres. The students who are staying back at Model residential school hostel, pre-matric/post matric hostel, sports hostel, shelter homes under Social Welfare Department, students from Gulf countries and Lakshadweep, students who got stranded in other states, districts due to lockdown can appear for the examination by selecting the nearest centres by applying online. However, change in examination centre within a district is not allowed. The students can apply by clicking in the link ‘Application for centre change’ on websites, www.sslcexam.kerala.gov.in; www.hscap.kerala.gov.in and www.vhscap.kerala.gov.in