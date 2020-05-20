STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

SSLC, HSE and VHSE exams will not be postponed: Pinarayi Vijayan

 It will be held adhering to social distancing norms, says Pinarayi

Published: 20th May 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: SSLC, HSE and VHSE examinations will not be postponed and will be held as per schedule from May 26 to 30, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.  He was responding to the Opposition’s allegations at the Covid-19 press conference here on Tuesday.“The examinations will not be postponed. It will be held adhering to social distancing norms and a special conveyance system will be in place in addition to KSRTC buses. So there is no room for any fear or apprehension.

The allegation raised by the Opposition is baseless. The students from Gulf countries, other states and districts can be allowed to appear for the examination by arranging special facilities. The education department is looking into it and we have no confusion or haste in connection with the examination schedule,” he said. 

Earlier in the day, in a joint press conference, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran had come down heavily on the chief minister stating that he should shed its stubbornness on not postponing the examination at a time when Covid-19 cases are on the rise. The leaders said that SSLC and Higher Secondary exams should be postponed as the safety of students has to be considered. The chief minister said that private tuition centres should start functioning only after the start of the next academic session, he said.

Stiff opposition from pro-UDF teachers’ outfits
Meanwhile, a section of school teachers has flayed the state government’s decision to conduct SSLC, HSE and VHSE examinations. UDF-led teachers associations lamented the government’s decision terming it as suicidal as the state is witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases. The associations have urged the government to postpone the examinations to next month. They have also threatened to boycott the examination duty.The Congress-led Kerala Pradesh School Teachers Association (KPSTA) said that the government decision would result in a disaster as Covid-19 positive cases are on the rise since expatriates and Keralites from other states have started coming into the state in large numbers.

According to Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers Union (KHSTU) led by Indian Union Muslim League, the state government took the decision in haste without thinking about the consequences.  A senior officer of the General Education Department told TNIE that the government has started cleaning and disinfecting schools.

Students can apply for change in exam centres 
T’Puram: The students who cannot attend SSLC, HSE and VHSE examinations this month from May 26 to 30 due to the Covid-19 lockdown can apply online for changing their examination centres. The students who are staying back at Model residential school hostel, pre-matric/post matric hostel, sports hostel, shelter homes under Social Welfare Department, students from Gulf countries and Lakshadweep, students who got stranded in other states, districts due to lockdown can appear for the examination by selecting the nearest centres by applying online. However, change in examination centre within a district is not allowed. The students can apply by clicking in the link  ‘Application for centre change’ on websites, www.sslcexam.kerala.gov.in; www.hscap.kerala.gov.in and www.vhscap.kerala.gov.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SSLC VHSE HSE Pinarayi Vijayan
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp