Starting trouble for private buses, but KSRTC to resume services from Wednesday

Bus services within districts will resume on Wednesday in Kerala but only partially.

Published: 20th May 2020 06:35 AM

Employees at the Civil station sanitizing their hands before entering into the KSRTC. (Photo | TP Sooraj , EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bus services within districts will resume on Wednesday in Kerala but only partially. Despite the state government hiking the fare by 50 per cent, private operators have decided against plying buses saying it would not be economically viable as they can carry only half the seating capacity to ensure social distancing. The state-run KSRTC, however, will resume 1,850 services — one-third of its regular ones — and the buses will run between 7am and 7pm.

The government had increased the minimum charge to Rs 12 and fare per kilometre to Rs 1.10, which will be applicable only till the normalcy returns. However, operators of the 12,000 private buses, which have not run since March 22 due to the lockdown, say the fare hike would not be enough and operating services would result in a huge financial loss. It is also learnt that the owners would wait till June 1 as they will get a two-month extension of insurance validity for not operating services for 60 straight days.

They also feel it would be prudent to wait because not many people would be willing to travel in buses now. The government wants private buses to start services before the SSLC and higher secondary examinations start on May 26. Kerala State Private Bus Operators’ Federation wants support in the form of diesel subsidy and further tax relaxation. Its representatives will meet Transport Minister A K Saseendran at his office on Wednesday to discuss the issue. KSRTC plans to operate services on all major routes.

KSRTC
Coronavirus
