STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CBSE schools flout rules, announce interview for Class XI admission

An online entrance test for admission to Class XI even before completion of the Class X board exams! Bizarre it may sound.

Published: 21st May 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

students, examinations, board exams, exam preparations, CBSE, school students

Image for representation. (Photo | EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An online entrance test for admission to Class XI even before completion of the Class X board exams! Bizarre it may sound. But this is what a few CBSE-affiliated schools in the state are up to amid the Covid-19 crisis. A few days ago, a prominent CBSE school sent out text messages to parents of students about an ‘online entrance interview’ to be attended by all those seeking admission to Class XI. “There will be questions for evaluating the competence of students in English, mathematics and science at the 10th grade level. Admission will be given only on the basis of the rank list prepared after this interview,” read the message, accessed by TNIE. 

According to CBSE admission bye-laws, admission to class XI in a school shall be open only to a student who has passed the secondary school (Class X) examination conducted by the CBSE or an equivalent examination conducted by any other recognised Board of Secondary Education/Indian University and recognised by CBSE Board as equivalent to its secondary school examination.

“The CBSE bylaws clearly lay down criteria for promotion of a student from Class X to XI. If there is any violation of the bylaws, action will be taken,” Sachin Thakur, CBSE Regional Officer (Kerala and Lakshadweep) told TNIE when the matter was brought to his notice.

When contacted, the principal of the school said it was a “general practice” followed by schools for admission to Class XI when the number of applicants is very high. “It is not an entrance examination but just an online screening process,” the principal said. However, parents allege schools use the ‘screening test’ to weed out students who are weak in studies. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp