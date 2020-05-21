STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Bank announces relief schemes

The Kerala State Cooperative Bank (Kerala Bank) has announced Covid-19 relief schemes to aid various sections of society. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Cooperative Bank (Kerala Bank) has announced Covid-19 relief schemes to aid various sections of society. The agriculture loan scheme named Kerala Bank Special Liquidity Facility, will be available to individual farmers and societies engaged in group farming on 6.8 per cent interest. Loans will be provided from the `300 crore sanctioned to Kerala Bank by NABARD.

The KB Covid Helping Hand will aid neighbourhood groups (NHGs) of Kudumbashree. The KB Micro-finance scheme for self-help groups (SHGs) and Joint Liability Groups (JLGs), KB Mithra scheme for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and KB Kisan Mithra Gold Overdraft to finance agriculture and allied activities were also announced. The schemes are available at all 769 branches of Kerala Bank.

F225-cr loan for MSMEs
T’Puram : Kerala Bank will provide D225 crore as working capital 
loan to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector in the state. The newly-formed Kerala Bank would give the loan amount from the D1,500 crore set aside for the bank by NABARD. The decision was taken in a meeting held between Industries Minister E P Jayarajan and Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran in the presence of NABARD officials. The loan is expected to give a big relief to the MSME sector hit by the lockdown. The loan would be disbursed by Kerala Bank through the Primary Cooperative Bodies in each sector.

